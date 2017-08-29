Queensferry Crossing lit up hours ahead of opening

The Queensferry Crossing - a new £1.35 billion bridge connecting Edinburgh and Fife - has been lit up hours ahead of its official opening.

Road users will be able to use the crossing from Wednesday, but not before it was illuminated by lights in a show to mark its symbolic handover to the Scottish Government.

Queensferry will help to relieve pressure on the Forth Road Bridge (FRB), opened in 1964 and which has come under increasing structural strain.

The crossing is set to serve around 24 million vehicles each year, while the FRB is to be used for buses, taxis and bikes.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took part in a procession of vintage, modern and electric vehicles across the new bridge and thanked workers for their efforts as she switched on the lights on Monday night.