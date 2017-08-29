Turning cooler and fresher with rain across the south tomorrow

Windy in the far north today, with sunshine and showers across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Cloudier and cooler for England and Wales with any patchy drizzle easing, allowing some bright or sunny spells to develop. Still very warm in the southeast.

Rain will arrive across Wales tonight, central and southern England during the early hours. Thundery showers may also develop in the far southeast, whilst showers will continue in the northwest.

Cloudy and cool across central and south-eastern England on Wednesday with rain becoming persistent and heavy, with a strong breeze around coasts. Elsewhere, sunny spells and showers, these heaviest in the northwest.