Waterloo station to reopen fully after month of engineering work

Waterloo station is to re-open fully for the first time since essential engineering works caused travel misery for commuters across August.

Rail users on the South West Trains line were faced with severely reduced and slower services for four weeks as the station continued to undergo an £800 million redevelopment.

Several stations were closed throughout the period, while a number of Waterloo's platforms were also shut - as commuters were advised to use other means of transport.

But Britain's busiest rail station, whose overhaul will see a 33% increase in total capacity at peak times from the end of 2018, will operate as normal from Tuesday.

The news will come as welcome relief to passengers, whose travel chaos was compounded by signal and points failures, as well as a minor derailment.