- ITV Report
Waterloo station to reopen fully after month of engineering work
Waterloo station is to re-open fully for the first time since essential engineering works caused travel misery for commuters across August.
Rail users on the South West Trains line were faced with severely reduced and slower services for four weeks as the station continued to undergo an £800 million redevelopment.
Several stations were closed throughout the period, while a number of Waterloo's platforms were also shut - as commuters were advised to use other means of transport.
But Britain's busiest rail station, whose overhaul will see a 33% increase in total capacity at peak times from the end of 2018, will operate as normal from Tuesday.
The news will come as welcome relief to passengers, whose travel chaos was compounded by signal and points failures, as well as a minor derailment.
Waterloo's major work will see its platforms extended to allow longer trains to operate on suburban routes from this December - providing more space for passengers.
Over Bank Holiday Monday, a signalling problem and platform closures meant the vast majority of the station was out of action with many cancellations.
But Network Rail said it expected Waterloo "to be fully reopened ... for our passengers" on Tuesday.
A spokesman said: "One thousand engineers and track-side staff have worked shifts 24 hours a day for the last three-and-a-half weeks to increase capacity at Waterloo by 30% at morning and afternoon peaks from the end of next year."
He added: "The work will benefit the many millions of passengers who use the station, for decades to come, turning Waterloo into a transport hub for the 21st century."