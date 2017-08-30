Are these Britain's ugliest new buildings?

Preston Station has had an 'upgrade'.

Preston Railway Station Butler Street Entrance by AHR

The nominations are in for Britain's ugliest new building and there's some healthy competition from eyesores across the land. People from around the country have nominated the ill-conceived structures as they look to pick up the Carbuncle Cup. A panel of judges has whittled down the submissions to the six worst offerings from Portsmouth to Preston. The Grade II listed Preston train station was given a modern twist. They altered the entrance with questionable results, making it an early frontrunner for the trophy. The extension was described as a “deadening cake tin slapped on its side” by nominator Simon Webberley.

Greetham Street Student Halls, Portsmouth by Cooley Architects

Portsmouth has some new student accommodation.

Student accommodation is generally well known for it's basic look, but in Portsmouth someone has made an attempt to jazz it up with yellow paint. Sadly for the residents of Greetham Street Student Hall, the plan has not worked and instead the offering dominates the city's skyline, ensuring there's always some bright yellow between the clouds, even if it is splattered across a Cold War era watchtower. The further down the tower one goes the worse it gets, as the bottom section is clad in green, ensuring the mix of colours makes the finished building hard to look at it from near or far.

8 Somers Road, Malvern, by Vivid Architects

A house in Malvern has received a makeover.

The owners of a house in Malvern have added an extension which was described in the planning application as "subservient and understated with a crisp modern aesthetic distinct from the historic house". Local residents disagree and believe the change in look is more like a doctor's surgery. Nominator Robert Smith said: "I am aware that planning guidelines today are to keep a clear boundary between new and old structures, but the architect has made no attempt to unify the house and now most people assume this family home to be a medical centre."

Circus West, Battersea Power Station, London, by Simpson Haugh

Battersea Power Station is being transformed.

After much deliberation regarding what to do with Battersea Power Station, it was decided that Circus West was the best concept to come to town. Regularly criticised for its over-development of the area, the new flats around the famous towers manage to look imposing next to Europe's largest brick building.

Park Plaza London Waterloo by ESA Architecture

Park Plaza Waterloo has enjoyed a makeover.

Bringing ageing, grey former government buildings into the modern era is almost impossible as the Park Plaza hotel conversion has proved. It has been tiled in a fashion that looked outdated when the building went up in the 1950s, which is slightly forgotten as the eyes are drown to the exposed corner which is comprised of Meccano.

Nova Victoria by PLP Architecture

Nova Victoria is red. Credit: PA