Blind man trapped in Houston floods helped by ITV News journalist

A blind man suffering from a seizure who found himself trapped in a Houston home flooded by Storm Harvey was helped to safety by an ITV News journalist.

Earl Rolls, who suffers from diabetes and epilepsy, and his family were stuck inside their Texas home surrounded by water almost four foot deep.

The family's pleas for help, which had gone unnoticed for days, were heard by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore, who had been reporting from the scene.

Thousands of people in Houston have been rescued by emergency services from flooded homes since Storm Harvey hit at the weekend, leaving resources stretched to the limit.

And with no paramedics or firefighters available to help, Moore helped carry Mr Rolls, who had begun suffering a seizure, to dry land.