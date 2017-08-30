British businessman missing for a week in Barbados

A British businessman has been missing in Barbados for a week.

Steven Weare, who is a car salesman from Kirkham in Lancashire, has not been since last Wednesday with police currently trying to locate him.

Mr Weare's family are in contact with the Foreign Office who are liaising with local police on the island.

The car salesman was reportedly staying at the Newcastle Plantation House, in the St John area in the east of the Island, when he was reported missing on August 23.

It is believed Mr Weare works for Fylde Motor Company, where he is listed as a director.