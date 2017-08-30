- ITV Report
British businessman missing for a week in Barbados
A British businessman has been missing in Barbados for a week.
Steven Weare, who is a car salesman from Kirkham in Lancashire, has not been since last Wednesday with police currently trying to locate him.
Mr Weare's family are in contact with the Foreign Office who are liaising with local police on the island.
The car salesman was reportedly staying at the Newcastle Plantation House, in the St John area in the east of the Island, when he was reported missing on August 23.
It is believed Mr Weare works for Fylde Motor Company, where he is listed as a director.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are aware he is missing and inquiries are ongoing with police in Barbados to locate him."
It is thought Mr Weare frequently visits to Barbados and his family bought a property there several years ago.
Reports say he was last seen in the car park of a Burger King restaurant on University Drive in Black Rock, near Bridgetown in the St Michael's region. It is believed he had been selling cars during his time in Barbados.
Mr Weare was driving a silver Mitsubishi Warrior pick-up with the registration number J4000.
He was wearing a white short-sleeved button-down linen shirt, royal blue chinos and a similar coloured pair of loafers.
A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Barbados. We are in contact with the local police."