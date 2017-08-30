- ITV Report
Celebrities donate millions to victims of Storm Harvey
Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million (£774,000) to help victims of Storm Harvey.
The actress was one of several US stars to pledge money to help the thousands affected by the tropical storm that has killed at least 18 people and left more than 17,000 people seeking shelter in refuge centres.
Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he had donated $25,000 dollars (£19,000). In a video on Instagram, he urged the people of Houston to "stay strong" and called on the public to donate what they could.
The actor said natural disasters like Harvey "had a way of bringing the country together".
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart asked stars to match his donation of $50,000 dollars (£39,000).
The "Kevin Hart Challenge" had raised almost a $1 million in 48 hours.
Kim Kardashian West announced her family would be donating $500,000 dollars ($387,00) collectively to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
The American Red Cross described Ms Bullock's donation as an "incredible gift". According to reports, Ms Bullock said: "I'm just grateful I can do it. We all have to do our part."
Beyonce, who is from Houston, told the Houston Chronicle her philanthropic organisation BeyGOOD would be trying to help relief efforts.
"My heart goes out to my home town, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," she said
American Red Cross communications vice president Elizabeth Penniman said: "It's times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what's happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them.
"Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous."