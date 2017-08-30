Celebrities donate millions to victims of Storm Harvey

Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million (£774,000) to help victims of Storm Harvey.

The actress was one of several US stars to pledge money to help the thousands affected by the tropical storm that has killed at least 18 people and left more than 17,000 people seeking shelter in refuge centres.

Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he had donated $25,000 dollars (£19,000). In a video on Instagram, he urged the people of Houston to "stay strong" and called on the public to donate what they could.

The actor said natural disasters like Harvey "had a way of bringing the country together".

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart asked stars to match his donation of $50,000 dollars (£39,000).

The "Kevin Hart Challenge" had raised almost a $1 million in 48 hours.