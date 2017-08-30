Donald Trump says talking with North Korea 'is not the answer'

Video report by ITV News China Correspondent Debi Edward

Donald Trump has said "talking is not the answer" as he once again raised the stakes in a stand-off with North Korea. The US President hit back via a Twitter post after Pyongyang launched a missile over Japan and the rogue state's leader Kim Jong-un called for it to carry out more missile tests in the region. Mr Trump appeared to rule out diplomacy as a route to a breakthrough over rising tensions in his latest social media post.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!

His tweet also claimed that the US has been paying North Korea "extortion money", though it was not clear what this meant. The highly isolated state has been left financially crippled by international sanctions that have left them with virtually no cross-border trade.

Kim Jong-un has called for North Korea to press forward with missile launches and nuclear weapon tests. Credit: AP

World leaders had expressed shock and dismay after Pyongyang sent its latest missile over Japan before it landed in the sea on Tuesday. North Korea described the latest launch as a "muscle-flexing" response to provocative joint US-South Korean military drills on the peninsula which act as a show of military might to the North. However, it did not target waters off the US territory of Guam as it had previously threatened to do. Mr Trump had initially responded by reiterating that "all options are on the table" when it comes to dealing with the state and has repeatedly stressed that he is ready to use military options.

North Korea's missile launch over Japan has sparked international concern. Credit: AP