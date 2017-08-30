Gulf War veteran on holiday in the UK 'devastated' after 'losing everything' in Storm Harvey

A Texan on holiday in the UK has told of his devastation after waking up to the news Storm Harvey has destroyed his home.

Gulf War veteran Charles Bowman said it looked like a "bomb blew up" inside his trailer after a huge tree came down on top of it.

Mr Bowman, who is visiting friends in the UK, anxiously watched news reports as the tropical storm crept closer to his hometown of Rockport, Texas, 220 miles south of Houston.

Pictures show the damage wrought by the storm to Mr Bowman's home where he lived with his two sons, Erik, 26, and John, 29.