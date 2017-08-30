'I'm not a quitter': Theresa May rules out standing down as Prime Minister

Theresa May has insisted she intends to stay on as Prime Minister to fight the next election, telling ITV News: "I'm not a quitter." The Prime Minister told Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen she was "in this for the long term" amid speculation about her future in the role. Mrs May's hopes of remaining as Conservative leader have appeared doomed since her gamble on a snap election backfired. Speaking on the first day of a three-day diplomatic trip to Japan, Mrs May said she was aware of the rumours that she could be replaced as the leader of the Conservative Party.

But she rejected the talk of her standing down or being replaced in Number 10. "Yes, there has been an awful lot of speculation about my future which has no basis in it whatsoever," she told Dinnen, adding: "I'm in this for the long term." Asked if that means she is not going to quit before the next election, she replied: "I'm not a quitter."

Mrs May is widely seen as vulnerable to a leadership challenge. Credit: PA