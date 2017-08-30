Toddlers among dead as India hit by monsoon flooding

More than 1,200 people have died across south Asia, including two toddlers in India, as torrential monsoon rains struck the region bringing with it almost a month's worth of rain in a day.

India, Bangladesh and Nepal have all been affected by the heavy rainfall with officials in Mumbai reporting at least one woman and two toddlers had been killed after houses collapsed in the city's suburbs.

At least three others were also said to have died in the neighbouring city of Thane after being swept away by floodwater.

People across south Asia have been warned of more potential devastation and a rising death toll to come as further rain continues to exacerbate the worst floods to strike the region in years.