Instagram hackers access celebrities' contact details

Instagram hackers gained access to a number of high-profile users' contact information by exploiting a bug in the system, it has been revealed.

The social network sent out an alert after a string of celebrities were successfully targeted.

This included pop singer Selena Gomez, on whose account naked photos of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber were posted.

Email addresses and phone numbers were obtained by the hackers who exploited a bug in an Instagram API.

No account passwords were accessed, however.

Instagram said that it had managed to fix the flaw "swiftly", and that it was carrying out a subsequent investigation.