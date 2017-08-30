Kim Jong-un urges more missile launches targeting Pacific Ocean

North Korea will continue to fire missiles towards the Pacific Ocean and develop the ability to contain Guam, according to state media.

Kim Jong-un called on the country to carry on with its test launches just a day after Pyongyang sent a rocket flying over northern Japan.

The UN Security Council has "strongly condemned" Tuesday's missile launch, which saw tensions in Japan rise.

US President Donald Trump also criticised the exercise, describing North Korea as showing "contempt" for its neighbours - before reiterating that "all options are on the table".

But despite repeat warnings and global condemnation, the North has indicated it is ready to continue firing missiles.