Little boy told he can't take part in Disneyland Paris 'princess for a day' experience because he's a boy

Hayley McLean-Glass, from Paignton, Devon, said she was devastated when she tried to make a booking only to receive an email saying "at this time it is not possible to book princess for a day for a boy".

Three-year-old Noah was "buzzing with excitement" when he learnt the theme park offered the opportunity to dress up as princesses, including his favourite character Elsa from Frozen, but the excitement was short lived after the park told his mum boys could not join in.

A princess loving little boy has been denied the chance to take part in a 'princess for a day' experience at Disneyland Paris - because he is a boy.

Hayley added the decision to exclude Noah based on his gender was particularly disappointing as he is such a Frozen superfan that he always dresses up as Princess Elsa at home, wearing his beloved dress "from the minute he gets up... until the minute he goes to bed".

She told ITV News: "I just think that it's unfair, I mean if there was an activity such as a pirate dress up or a spiderman event little girls would be allowed to do it.

"If anyone told a little girl that she couldn't do that there would be absolute uproar but I just don't understand why it's different for a boy"

Disney has been contacted by ITV News for a response.

In an open letter written on her blog 'sparkles and stretchmarks' Noah's mum also openly challenged Disney on the decision saying: "This isn't even a gay/straight debate...this is a child. Who wants to be just like his favourite character."

She added: "Please do explain to me what terrible awful fate may befall him if you indulge him in his desire to have his hair done, put on an Elsa dress and wear a bit of blusher for a photo? Because frankly, I am baffled."