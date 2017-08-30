Mercedes ends up in sea after being parked on beach

Finding a parking space near the beach during a hot Bank Holiday weekend can be tricky, but one driver was left to rue where they put their car.

The driver of a silver Mercedes C-Class coupe placed it on the sands at Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, over the weekend, not realising that the tide would quickly come in.

It is known to many that the Bristol Channel has one of the highest tidal ranges and the vehicle quickly became a victim of the sea.