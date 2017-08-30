New test can diagnose meningitis 'within an hour'

A new test which can identify potential cases of meningitis much quicker than currently possible has been developed by scientists.

As it stands, tests for meningococcal disease - which can lead to meningitis and blood poisoning - can take up to 48 hours for results to come back.

But a new diagnosis method developed by experts is able to provide results within an hour.

Dozens of lives might potentially be saved every year, researchers believe, as the test could prevent children with meningococcal disease being wrongly sent home.

Alternatively, it could prevent children being admitted for treatment unnecessarily.