NHS: Year-long surgery waiting lists up 400% in Wales over four years

Numbers of patients in Wales waiting more than a year for surgery have gone up by 400% in just four years.

The Royal College of Surgeons asked every health board in Wales how many people had been on the waiting list for longer than 52 weeks.

Its Freedom of Information requests revealed that in March 2017 there were 3,605 patients waiting over a year, compared to 699 in March 2013.

David Roberts, a 70-year-old widower from Amlwch on Anglesey, has been on a waiting list for a knee replacement since November 2016.

He says he's been warned the wait could be as long as 98 weeks, forcing him to rely on pain killers to control his arthritis.

The former PE teacher told ITV News, "The pain is getting worse. I know it comes down to funding but I've always been active and now I'm finding it harder and harder to get around."