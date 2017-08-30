Princes William and Harry visit Diana memorial garden on eve of the 20th anniversary of her death

Princes William and Harry have paid a poignant visit to a memorial garden dedicated to their mother on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death.

Braving the rain the two princes were seen walking through the garden in the grounds of Princess Diana's former Kensington Palace home as they remembered their mother nearly two decades after she died in a car crash.

William and Harry were accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge as they sheltered under umbrellas as they toured the White Garden - a space which has been inspired by memories of Diana's life, style and image.

While in the sunken garden they also meet workers from the charities which their mother supported before she died as her charitable work was remembered.