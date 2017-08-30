Weather: Sunny spells and showers

Sunny spells and showers on Wednesday across the north of the UK, with the showers most frequent across western areas.

In the south it will be rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain moving across many parts.

The rain will be heaviest and most persistent towards the southeast where it will be feeling much cooler than Tuesday.

Towards the end of the day Wales and southwest England may begin to brighten up, allowing some late spells of sunshine to develop.

Maximum temperature will be 17C.