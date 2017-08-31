888.com handed record fine after self-excluded gamblers continued to bet millions online

Gambling site 888.com has been fined a record £7.8 million for failings that allowed thousands of compulsive gamblers who tried to stop to keep betting.

Customers who had opted to self-exclude - asking the bookmaker to block their bets - were able to deposit a combined £3.5 million and gamble for a further 13 months because of the site's technical failures.

Among the 7,000 customers who retained access was one who staked more than £1.3 million, including £55,000 stolen from their employer.

The problem gambler was able to place a large number of bets and gamble on average three to four hours a day.

The Gambling Commission said 888 failed to "recognise visible signs of problem gambling behaviour" as it issued the unprecedented fine.