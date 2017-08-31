- ITV Report
-
Another chilly night to come
This Evening and Tonight:
Today's showers will largely fade away during this evening, leaving many areas dry with clear spells. Under the clear skies it will be another chilly night, with a few mist or fog patches forming.
Friday:
Another bright but chilly start, then sunshine and scattered showers. The showers not as extensive as Thursday, but a few heavy or thundery ones are possible, especially in the east.
ITV weather presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: