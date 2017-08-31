- ITV Report
Diana: 20th anniversary of princess' death to be marked
Twenty years have passed since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris.
The anniversary of her passing is set to be marked by friends and fans on Thursday.
Diana's sons, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, have already paid tribute to their mother - observing floral tributes and pictures of the Princess left at the gates of her former home, Kensington Palace.
William and Harry toured the site on Wednesday and laid flowers on behalf of well-wishers.
Among the events to mark Diana's death, the princess will be remembered at East London's Mildmay Mission Aids hospital.
It was frequently visited by Diana when it was a hospice caring for HIV patients.
Fans are also expected to gather at Kensington Palace in memory of the royal.
Princes William and Harry were just 15 and 12 when their mother died.
Ahead of the anniversary, Harry said that there was "not a day that William and I don't wish that she was ... still around".
Diana died on August 31, 1997, when the car she was travelling in crashed while travelling through the Pont de l'Alma in the French capital.
The crash also resulted in the death of Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.
The Princess married Prince Charles in 1981 when she was 20 years old. They divorced 15 years later in 1996.
Diana had a public funeral which took place in London.