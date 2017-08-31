Diana: 20th anniversary of princess' death to be marked

Twenty years have passed since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris.

The anniversary of her passing is set to be marked by friends and fans on Thursday.

Diana's sons, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, have already paid tribute to their mother - observing floral tributes and pictures of the Princess left at the gates of her former home, Kensington Palace.

William and Harry toured the site on Wednesday and laid flowers on behalf of well-wishers.