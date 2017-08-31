Harvey: Dramatic scenes as thousands rescued by boat and helicopter

Flood victims were seen being winced to safety by the coast guard on Thursday. Credit: APTN

More than 9,000 people have had to be rescued in the wake of flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey. In dramatic scenes people were seen being taken to safety by helicopter after being hoisted on board with cargo winches, and pulled on to rescue boats operated by both the US Coast Guard and brave volunteers. The extensive rescue efforts came in the wake of Harvey making landfall in Texas on Friday - at which time it came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane before then lingering off the coast as a tropical storm and bringing with it five straight days of rain.

A Texas resident is airlifted from his flooded home. Credit: APTN

John Paul Klotz, 80, is pulled on a boat by U.S. Border Patrol Agents in Houston, Texas Credit: AP Photo/LM Otero

On Thursday emergency officials confirmed over 32,000 people were in shelters across the state of Texas after more than 1,000 homes were destroyed and a further 50,000 damaged by Harvey. The US Coast Guard also announced its crews had helped rescue more than 9,000 people and 1,000 pets in the days since the storm made landfall as a hurricane.

Meanwhile Congress has confirmed it is gearing up for a vote as early as next week on a multibillion-dollar down payment on relief aid for Harvey after receiving an emergency request to replenish rapidly shrinking aid reserves. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has so far been spending existing disaster aid reserves, believed to total up to $2.3 billion, to help people affected by the flooding in Texas. According to reports Houston Democratic Republican Sheila Jackson Lee has already said it could take an aid package as big as $150 billion to handle the disaster long-term.

Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey can be seen surrounding homes in Port Arthur, Texas. Credit: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Fire trucks have been seen driving through waist high water to help those in need of rescue. Credit: APTN