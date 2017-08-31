Harvey: Flooded chemical plant likely to explode and cause intense fire

A flooded chemical plant near to Houston is likely to explode and cause an intense fire, it is feared, as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to take its toll.

The deluge from Harvey and a lack of power mean the plant, in Crosby - 25 miles northeast of Houston - could combust, according to Arkema's CEO.

It comes as flood waters begin to recede across parts of the US city.

Five days of torrential rain has submerged Houston, America's fourth-largest city, while three flood defences - one of which is designed to withstand a '1,000-year flood' - have overflown.

Homes within a 1.5-mile radius of the Arkema plant have been evacuated.