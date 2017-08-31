Advertisement

IS leader al-Baghdadi 'probably still alive' claims US army commander in Iraq

Al-Baghdadi, seen here in 2014, may still be alive Credit: AP

The leader of the so-called Islamic State terror group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is still alive, according to the the US commander of forces fighting in Iraq.

Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend told reporters he had seen "some indicators in intelligence channels" that al-Baghdadi is alive, but gave no further details.

His claim contradicts Moscow's assertion that al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian air strike.

Russian officials said in June there was a "high probability" that al-Baghdadi had been killed alongside other senior militants just outside Raqqa, the group's de facto capital in Syria.

Townsend said there were indications al-Baghdadi was still alive Credit: AP

Townsend was speaking to reporters at the Pentagon from his headquarters in Baghdad.

He said US forces are actively searching for al-Baghdadi, adding that if they find him they probably will kill him rather than capture him.