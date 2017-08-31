IS leader al-Baghdadi 'probably still alive' claims US army commander in Iraq

The leader of the so-called Islamic State terror group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is still alive, according to the the US commander of forces fighting in Iraq.

Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend told reporters he had seen "some indicators in intelligence channels" that al-Baghdadi is alive, but gave no further details.

His claim contradicts Moscow's assertion that al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian air strike.

Russian officials said in June there was a "high probability" that al-Baghdadi had been killed alongside other senior militants just outside Raqqa, the group's de facto capital in Syria.