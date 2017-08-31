Kanye West counter-sued over cancelled UK tour dates

Kanye West is being counter-sued by a UK firm over claims the company owes him $10 million (£7.6 million) in insurance payouts.

The US rapper took out legal action against Lloyd's of London after he cancelled a series of UK tour dates last November.

West claimed Lloyd's was refusing to pay out following the 21 cancelled gigs - brought about by illness.

Very Good Touring, who represent West, said Lloyd's had implied it can refuse to pay out by claiming the musician's marijuana use had caused his medical condition.

In documents filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Lloyd's claimed there were "substantial irregularities" in West's medical history and said it did not owe him a penny.