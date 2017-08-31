NHS to pay £100 million to recruit overseas doctors to plug staffing gaps

The NHS is to pay up to £100 million to recruit GPs from abroad in a bid to increase staffing numbers.

Between 2-3,000 doctors are expected to be hired from overseas to start working in British hospitals and surgeries.

Agencies will be given the £100 million to help with the recruitment drive, a contract notice posted by NHS England revealed.

It follows concerns raised by leading medics who fear increasing workloads and a dwindling workforce are putting the NHS under growing pressure.

Health officials aim to increase the number of GPs by 5,000 by 2020.

Initially it had been planned that only 500 doctors would be recruited from abroad by 2020/21, but this has since increased.