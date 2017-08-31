Oval cricket ground evacuated after 'metal-tipped arrow' found on pitch

Armed police have evacuated the Oval cricket ground after what appeared to be a crossbow bolt was found on the pitch.

Play was has been abandoned in the County Championship clash between Surrey and Middlesex after what one player described as a "metal-tipped arrow" was fired into the ground.

One witness described seeing players and umpires running off the field before fans were told to move inside, and pictures on social media showed armed police on the scene.

Police believe the arrow came from outside the cricket ground. There were no reports of injuries.

England and Middlesex batsman Nick Compton, who was batting at 28 not out at the time, joked: "Sir Robin of Loxley has just arrived at the Oval."

Compton and his colleague John Simpson were at the crease as the arrow landed on the field.