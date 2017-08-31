Report, remove, rinse: What to do if you witness an acid attack

NHS England has issued new advice on what to do if you witness an acid attack Credit: NHS England

Anyone who witnesses an acid attack should immediately phone 999, help the victim take off any contaminated clothing and then rinse the affected area with water, new guidelines state. The advice, issued by NHS England and leading burns surgeons has been issued as the number of assaults with corrosive substances continues to rise. More than 400 acid attacks were carried out in the six months to April 2017. The attacks can leave victims blind or severely disfigured, and the minutes immediately afterwards are critical in helping those affected, health officials have said. What to do if you witness an acid attack:

Report the attack: dial 999

the attack: dial 999 Remove contaminated clothing carefully

contaminated clothing carefully Rinse affected skin immediately in running water

NHS England have shared the Report, Remove, Rinse advice with the emergency services, as well as the wider public, so that they know what to do if they are called to an acid attack. While the number of acid attacks is on the rise, the number of people requiring specialist help after such an assault is also increasing too. In 2014, 16 people required specialist medical advice, rising to 25 in 2015 and 32 last year, NHS England said, with the the number of people requiring help from specialist burns units - where the most severe cases are treated - expected to rise further this year. Victims whose injuries are not as severe can be treated and discharged by doctors in emergency departments. Working with the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS), NHS England has also created an online tool offering guidance and support to victims and their families.

NHS England has issued new advice on what to do if you witness an acid attack Credit: NHS England