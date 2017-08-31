Theresa May: UK and Japan will work 'quickly' on post-Brexit trade partnership

Britain and Japan will work "quickly" to establish a new economic partnership post-Brexit, Theresa May has said.

The Prime Minister said the two countries wanted to see a "swift conclusion of the ambitious EU-Japan economic partnership agreement", and that the UK would be free to sign new bilateral trade agreements in any interim period after Brexit.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said new investment by Japanese companies in the UK showed the "profound trust" the companies have in the British economy.

However, Japan's corporate sector had raised concerns about the UK's decision to sever ties with Brussels, while the government previously made clear it wanted the country to remain in the bloc.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo during her visit to Japan, Mrs May said: "Announced earlier this month, our intention is that the UK will be free to sign new bilateral trade agreements with partners around the world in any interim Brexit period, and we have agreed here today that we want to see a swift conclusion of the ambitious EU-Japan economic partnership agreement.

"Prime Minister Abe and I have agreed that as we exit the EU we will work quickly to establish a new economic partnership between Japan and the UK, based on the final terms of that agreement.

"We will set up a new joint working group to examine how we can unblock remaining barriers to trade and take steps to build the closest, freest trading relationship between the UK and Japan after Brexit."