Trapped by Hurricane Harvey for 48 hours, these bakers worked to make bread for those in need

Bakery staff left stranded in their store by Hurricane Harvey put their time trapped inside to good use - baking all night to make bread to hand out to those in need.

The El Bolillo Bakery in Houston closed early as the hurricane approached on Saturday, with the shelves almost completely emptied by customers stocking up before the storm hit.

All but four members of staff were able to get home.

They used giant bags of flour as mattresses to get some sleep, but as the storm raged on, they decided to make the most of it and managed to completely restock the shelves.