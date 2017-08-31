Up to 70,000 to be evacuated over unexploded WWII bomb

Up to 70,000 people are due to be evacuated from their homes over the weekend after construction workers in Germany discovered an unexploded Second World War bomb.

The 1.8-tonne bomb, believed to have been dropped by British planes, was found at the building site in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

The site itself has been sealed off, and city councillor Markus Frank said people living up to 1.5km (0.93m) surrounding the bomb will need to be evacuated before the bomb can be defused.

That is scheduled to take place on Sunday, and is expected to take around four hours.

Officials have said it is believed to be the biggest such evacuation in Germany's history.

It comes after 50,000 people in Hannover had to leave their homes in May while a bomb disposal team tackled another unexploded bomb.

Police spokesman Andrew McCormack said people were being advised to stay with family or friends, but said the authorities would provide help if that was not an option.