Chilly tonight but fine for many on Saturday

Occasional showers in the east of England will continue in the evening but gradually ease overnight. Elsewhere, a dry and chilly night is expected with long clear spells. Some mist patches may develop, especially in central and northern England.

Tomorrow will be dry and fine for most of us with warm sunny spells. The odd shower is possible in central or eastern England, though even here sunshine will predominate.

Rain and strengthening winds will spread eastwards on Sunday, never quite reaching the far east.