Customers 'often' experiencing broadband set-up delays

More than a third of people who move home experience a delay in the set-up of their broadband, it has been found.

People moving into a new house are "often" left without a working internet connection for weeks after the set-up date specified by their provider, Citizens Advice discovered.

Others have faced waiting at home for engineers on multiple occasions or simply being left with a slow or intermittent connection.

Some 15% of house-movers found their broadband connection slow or unreliable initially, 11% requested multiple call-outs for engineers, and 9% had their engineer appointments rescheduled.

A stand-out case included a woman who did not have broadband for three weeks despite having paid £82 for installation and called up repeatedly about the problem.