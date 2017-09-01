Final edition of Yellow Pages to be published in January after more than 50 years

The final edition of the Yellow Pages will be published in January after more than 50 years.

The end of the directory's paper-era was confirmed by parent company Yell as the business transitions to a fully digital marketing service.

The final editions will continue to be distributed throughout 2018, with the first batch dispatched in Kingston in January.

The final ever edition will be distributed in a year later in Brighton, where it all began.

Yellow Pages, a directory of businesses, was first published in 1966 and soon became a fixture in every UK household.

The directory gained iconic status thanks to a series of memorable adverts, including 'French Polisher' and 'JR Hartley' that captured the nation's imagination.

Richard Hanscott, CEO of Yell said: ‘‘After 51 years in production Yellow Pages is a household name and we’re proud to say that we still have customers who’ve been with us from the very first Yellow Pages edition in 1966.”