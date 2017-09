Former Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O'Connor has died following a battle with cancer, a spokesman for the Catholic Church said.

The 85-year-old became leader of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales in March 2000 before retiring from his role in 2009.

He was admitted to hospital last month and died "peacefully surrounded by his family and friends" on Friday afternoon, his successor, Cardinal Vincent said in a statement.

Cardinal Vincent said: "Please pray for the repose of his soul. Pray, too, for his family, and those many friends and colleagues from the Diocese and far beyond who mourn his loss."

In a message to Cardinal Vincent published on the Catholic Church's website on Friday afternoon, Cardinal Murphy-O'Connor said he had been "privileged" to serve the diocese of Westminster.

He said: "At this time, the words I pray every night are never far from my thoughts: 'Into your hands, Lord, I commend my spirit'. Please tell them that I am at peace and have no fear of what is to come. I have received many blessings in my life, especially from my family and friends.