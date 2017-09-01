Jane Tomlinson: £10m raised since inspirational fundraiser's death a decade ago

More than £10 million was raised for charity in Jane Tomlinson's name. Credit: PA

More than £10 million has been raised for charity in the name of inspirational fundraiser Jane Tomlinson, her family have revealed. Mrs Tomlinson's battle with her cancer has inspired people to raised £8.2 million since her death 10 years ago. The mother-of-three amazed the world when she undertook a series of gruelling and unprecedented sporting challenges as she battled her incurable illness. She traveled across the world raising money in several incredible shows feat. Mrs Tomlinson died aged 43 in September 2007, seven years after she was told by doctors she had just months left to live.

Mrs Tomlinson undertook several gruelling challenges despite being ill. Credit: PA

Mrs Tomlinson, from Leeds, managed to raise £1.8 million for charity at the time of her death. A decade on, her family have revealed that donations to the Jane Tomlinson Appeal now stand at more than £10 million. Her husband, Mike, said his wife would have been "happy" with all that had been achieved.

The mother-of-three traveled across the world to raise money. Credit: PA

"She raised a lot of money during her lifetime but, for everything that she went through, for all of her efforts and everything she endured, it never really seemed enough to me," he said. "She did a TV interview not long before she died and the interviewer asked her if it had all been worth it. At the time she said 'no'. "If she was still here, I'd like to think she would now say 'yes'."

Mrs Tomlinson completed marathons and ironmans after her diagnosis. Credit: PA

Despite believing she had just months to live, Mrs Tomlinson spent the next seven years undertaking an increasingly unbelievable series of challenges - many during chemotherapy. These included a Rome To Home cycle ride, the New York and London marathons, an ironman and her final adventure - a 4,200-mile ride across the USA. She said she was determined to show that people with incurable cancer could still lead active and fulfilling lives. The funds she raised paved the way for the first Leeds 10K charity road race, an event which grew into a series, including ten 10Ks, two half marathons, a marathon, a 10-mile run and a series of junior and family runs.