Kenyan court overturns president's win and calls for new election

Kenya's Supreme Court has overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election win and has called for a new election within 60 days.

The president had won a second term with 54 percent of the vote in August's election.

Six judges ruled four to two in favour of the petition filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga who had challenged the result, claiming electronic votes were hacked and manipulated in favour of Mr Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga's lawyer said anomalies had affected nearly five million votes.

Speaking after the ruling, Mr Odinga described it as "a very historic day for the people of Kenya and by extension the people of Africa."

He said: "For the first time in the history of African democratisation, a ruling has been made by a court nullifying irregular election of a president. This is a precedent-setting ruling."

Lawyers for Mr Kenyatta called the Supreme Court's decision a "very political decision".

The decision was met with scenes of jubilation on the streets of Nairobi where security was tight.

Armed police stood guard outside the courtroom and the surrounding streets were barricaded. There has been widespread unrest since the 8 August election, with human rights groups claiming at least 24 people had been killed by police.

Unease around the election had risen when the official who oversaw the electronic voting system was found tortured and killed days before the vote.