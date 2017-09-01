Last models to be hoovered up as sales of powerful vacuum cleaners are banned

Shoppers will be vying to hoover up the last of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market as a new EU law comes into effect.

The new energy rule means manufacturers will not be able to make or import vacuum cleaners with a motor that exceeds 900 watts.

Vacuum cleaners are subject to EU energy labelling and ecodesign requirements.

The European Commission website says: "From September 2017, the most efficient vacuum cleaners will carry a label of A+++. These ratings take into account the vacuum cleaners' total power and how efficiently that power is used to pick up dust."

It lists the following benefits to the new rules: