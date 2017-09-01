Serial thief guilty of trying to steal footballer Andy Carroll's £22,000 watch

A serial thief has been found guilty of trying to steal footballer Andy Carroll's £22,000 watch in a drive-by heist.

Motorbike-riding Jack O'Brien, 22, swooped on the England player's Jeep Wrangler as he was driving home from West Ham's training ground last year.

Carroll told the court he believed O'Brien had a gun when he pulled alongside him at a set of traffic lights and demanded the expensive timepiece on November 2 last year.

The 6ft 4in striker said he was "scared" when the motorcycle driver approached his camouflage green vehicle and said: "Nice watch."

He had initially thought the rider, who was wearing a crash helmet with a visor up, was boxer Kevin Mitchell pulling up for a chat.

But as he went to drive off, the man said: "Give me your watch."

Carroll told the court he then did a U-turn, but was pursued by two motorbike drivers.