Severely disabled man loses his battle in the Court of Appeal over council cuts

Severely disabled Luke Davey has lost his battle in the Court of Appeal over cuts by Oxfordshire County Council to his care funding

Mr Davey had launched the first Court of Appeal challenge of its type following "savage" cuts in care funding vulnerable people.

The 41-year-old was challenging Oxfordshire County Council's decision to reduce his weekly personal budget by 42 per cent.

Mr Davey, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and is wheelchair dependent, requires 24-hour care.

Three appeal judges ruled the council had not acted unlawfully after a one-day hearing.