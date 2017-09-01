Trump administration hands out prototype contracts for still-unfunded US-Mexico wall

The Trump administration has handed out the first contracts for prototypes of a US-Mexico border wall - though questions remain about how the eventual structure will be funded.

Construction companies in Alabama, Arizona, Mississippi and Texas have each been asked to construct a concrete test wall measuring 30ft (9m) wide and 30ft tall.

Funding for four other prototypes for a see-through structure, a construction method the president has previously endorsed, will be awarded next week.

The prototypes, which will be built within weeks, will cost a total of $3.6 million (£2.8m), US Customs and Border Protection announced.