US police officer caught on camera saying 'we only kill black people'

A US police officer who was caught on dashcam footage telling a driver "we only kill black people" will be fired, according to his police chief.

Lieutenant Greg Abbott was recorded making the statement during a traffic stop in Georgia in July 2016.

In the footage, a white female driver tells Abbott she is too scared to move her hands to pick up her phone. She tells him "I've just seen way too many videos of cops…"

The officer responds: "But you're not black. Remember, we only kill black people.

"Yeah we only kill black people, right? All the videos you've seen have you seen white people get killed?"

Police Chief Mike Register, from Cobb County Police Department has now said the officer - who has worked for the force for 27 years - will be fired.

Greg Abbott's lawyer said in a statement the "comments must be observed in their totality to understand their context", adding: "He was attempting to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger. In context, his comments were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance by using the passenger's own statements and reasoning to avoid making an arrest.""