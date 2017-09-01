US mum creates a buzz with photo of 20,000 bees on her baby bump

A pregnant mum has created a buzz after posing for maternity photos - with 20,000 bees swarming around her baby bump.

Emily Mueller, from the US state of Ohio, got the honeybees to settle on her stomach by holding the queen bee in a cage in her hand.

The 33-year-old is a full-time beekeeper who keeps 24 hives containing around 1.2 millions bees, and claims she has been stung a whopping 350 times this year alone.

But she said she wasn't scared about having the photos taken because she feels at ease with the insects.

On the morning of the shoot, Emily was called to a job which required her to remove a hive from a park and she used those bees for the pictures.