Wayne Rooney 'arrested on suspicion of drink-driving'

Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, it has been reported.

The Everton striker was stopped by police on Thursday evening near his Cheshire home after an evening out, according to the Daily Mirror.

He was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge, Cheshire earlier that day.

Mr McIver shared the photo on Instagram at around 10pm with the comment: "International Break #legend".

Cheshire Police have declined to comment.

Last month the former England captain announced that he and his wife were expecting their fourth child. They are already parents of Kai, 7, Klay, 4, and 18-month-old Kit.

Rooney retired from international football last week, after 53 goals for his country in 119 appearances.

