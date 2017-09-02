A dry and fine day for most across the UK today

Dry and fine for most across the UK today. Feeling pleasantly warm in the sunshine with light winds.

There is a risk of a few showers, particularly across eastern England, but most will avoid these.

Tonight it will turn cloudy and breezy across the far west with some rain gradually pushing into Northern Ireland, Wales and the southwest of England.

That rain will continue to move eastwards during Sunday giving a cool and cloudy day across western parts of the UK.

However, further east it will be brighter and mostly dry until later in the day.

Top temperature today, 21 Celsius (70 F).