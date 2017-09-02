An east/west split for Sunday's weather

Central and Eastern areas stay dry with clear spells tonight, though cloud increasing. Across western parts in contrast, it will turn wet and windy with coastal gales possible.

Eastern parts of Britain will start Sunday dry and fine with some bright spells. However, further west across Wales, SouthWest England and western Scotland it will be a cloudy start with outbreaks of rain. The rain makes slow progress eastwards, pushing into NorthWest England and the West Midlands through the day. Eastern England and Eastern Scotland staying dry for much of Sunday but just turning more cloudy. The rain holding off here until Sunday evening. A cooler day with the cloud and rain.