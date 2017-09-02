'Burned alive': Thousands of refugees flee violence in Myanmar

Tens of thousands of people have crossed into Bangladesh as they flee violence in western Myanmar, with one refugee claiming people in his village were burned alive.

Security officials in Myanmar, also known as Burma, and insurgents from the Rohingya ethnic minority are accusing each other of burning down villages and committing atrocities in Rakhine state.

The military has said nearly 400 people, most of them insurgents, have died in armed clashes.

The violence has triggered a flood of refugees crossing mostly on foot into Bangladesh, though some were fleeing in wooden boats.

Refugees who had arrived at the Bangladeshi fishing village of Shah Porir Dwip described bombs exploding and Rohingyas being burned alive.