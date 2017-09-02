Celebrities and football stars team up to kick goals in Game4Grenfell

Team Ferdinand's (left to right) Captain Marcus Mumford, Ben Shephard, Sir Mo Farah, Damian Lewis, DJ Spoony and Peter Crouch celebrate a goal. Credit: PA

Two cultures collided in the shadow of Grenfell Tower as stars from the worlds of showbiz and football teamed up to raise funds for people hit by the tragedy. The Game4Grenfell at QPR's Loftus Road stadium, just a mile from the tower, kicked off before a sell-out crowd.

Spectators donned Grenfell t-shirts during the match at QPR's Loftus Road stadium. Credit: PA

Among those taking part was Homeland and Billions actor Damian Lewis. "I grew up very close to here and play football in the shadow of the tower every week and have done for 25 years," Lewis said.

Actor Damian Lewis (centre) Chris Sutton and Jamie Redknapp (right) battle for the ball. Credit: PA

"We hope today will be a healing and festive occasion. "It's important to let them know we haven't forgotten. "I'm in the midfield engine with Mo Farah - he's certainly going to do the tracking back." The stadium, which houses some 20,000, erupted in cheers as the likes of Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, singer Olly Murs and former England goalkeeper David Seaman ran onto the pitch.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suited up in goal for Team Shearer. Credit: PA

The teams were led by former England strikers Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand. Ferdinand, who grew up in the area, played football with Grenfell survivor Nicholas Burton as a youngster. The game was a tight affair, with both teams ending regulation time drawn at 2-2. A penalty shoot-out saw Team Ferdinand win the game 5-3.

Firefighters Adam Foster (left) and Dean Smith compete for the ball. Credit: PA

All ticket money is going to the Evening Standard's fund for those touched by the tragedy, which claimed at least 80 lives in June. Around 2,000 complimentary tickets were given to those directly affected, including residents, relatives of the victims, volunteers and members of the emergency services.

Marcus Mumford and Rita Ora performed at half time. Credit: PA

Football presenter Chris Kamara said: "For everybody involved, it's just a way of giving something back. "For the club to do this for the community is amazing."