Councils could charge for rush hour road closures on busiest routes

Utility companies could be charged by the hour for digging up busy roads in England under proposals being considered by the Government.

Hitting firms with bills could halves the number of delays motorists face, according to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, pointing to successful trials in London and Kent.

If approved, the new reforms could be introduced in 2019.

Around 2.5 million roadworks are carried out every year costing the economy an estimated £4 billion in lost working hours and delayed deliveries.

"Delays caused by roadworks can be the bane of drivers' lives - especially when they take place at rush hour on busy routes," Mr Grayling said.

The MP for Epsom and Elwell continued: "These proposals would give councils greater powers to ensure utility companies avoid carrying out works at the busiest times and on the most popular routes.

"This would not only improve journeys and cut congestion but also save businesses from the increased costs they incur as a result of traffic on our roads."